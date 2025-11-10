NABU conducts searches at home of Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal-95," - media

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau came to search the home of businessman and co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio Tymur Mindich on the morning of 10 November.

This was reported by UP with reference to sources, according to Censor.NET.

The interlocutors noted that the search is taking place in Kyiv.

No other details are known at this time.

Watch more: FBI takes interest in Mindich: Why did Ze-Bankova actually take sledgehammer to NABU and SAPO? || UNCENSORED. VIDEO

What preceded this?

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that Tymur Mindich, a businessman close to the President's Office and co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio, had left Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET sources, Mindich is hiding from NABU in Austria.

NABU is preparing charges against Tymur Mindich, co-owner of "Studio "Kvartal 95". This information was disclosed to journalists by an "influential interlocutor" in the anti-corruption authorities.

According to media reports, Mindich may become a figure in the FBI's investigation into money laundering at the Odesa Port Plant.

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