Co-owner of "95 Kvartal" Mindich may become defendant in FBI investigation into money laundering at Odesa Port Plant, - media

Businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich may become a defendant of an FBI investigation into money laundering at the Odesa Port Plant. The case is linked to the former co-owner of the OPP and Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by "Ukrainska Pravda".

The publication notes that several months ago it received information from influential sources in the American establishment that Tymur Mindich may become a defendant of an official FBI investigation. It may concern money laundering.

"In addition to Mindich himself, several individuals and companies are also involved in the investigation. In particular, according to sources, American law enforcement agencies are investigating an offshore company from the British Virgin Islands, a company registered in the UK, and a man nicknamed "Sugarman," the article states.

In April 2023, NABU announced a search for suspects in the embezzlement of funds at the Odesa Port Plant. One of them, Oleksandr Horbunenko, left for the United States a few days before the Russian invasion, where he received temporary protection as a refugee.

In April 2025, following an appeal by NABU, a criminal case was opened against Horbunenko in the United States. He was detained at the airport while attempting to fly to Dubai. Representatives of NABU and SAPO attempted to conduct an interrogation, but during one of their contacts with American law enforcement officials, questions about Tymur Mindich were raised. After that, the FBI suddenly released Horbunenko from custody. He is currently at large under American protection, which may indicate his cooperation with US law enforcement agencies.

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"Horbunenko could have been laundering money, like other participants in the OPP schemes. Therefore, he is of interest to the American special services not only in the context of Mindich, but also in relation to other influential participants in the legalisation of funds," notes a representative of the Ukrainian law enforcement system.

What preceded this?

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that Tymur Mindich, a businessman close to the President's Office and co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio, had left Ukraine.

According to sources at Censor.NET, Mindich is hiding from NABU in Austria.

NABU is preparing charges against Tymur Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Studio". This information was disclosed to journalists by an "influential source" in the anti-corruption authorities.

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