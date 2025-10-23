Owner of "Kvartal-95", Mindich, acquired diamond business in Russia. VIDEO

Businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal-95" Tymur Mindich ran a diamond business that operated both in Ukraine and Russia.

The apartment of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95", Tymur Mindich, as of autumn 2024, was checked twice a week for listening devices, but never found. It was discovered only after the change of the state agency that conducted the inspection.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak in his investigation, Censor.NET informs.

"Our seventh investigation... is not about Mindich's films))) But no less interesting is his diamond business. But the cynicism is that we found Mindich's mirror diamond business... in russia. And everything is connected by a number of his foreign companies, including one that has already appeared in our investigation of energy fraud," the MP said.

Zhelezniak noted that this is a real business of the president's friend, which could have been profitable for years on both sides of the frontline.

"The SSU does not need to fake 'Uzbekistan' for 'Dagestan' - it's a very simple case. There are all the documents about the connection. You're really going to look into this, aren't you? I really hope for the reaction of law enforcement," the MP concluded.

What preceded it?

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that a businessman close to the President's Office and co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio Tymur Mindich had left Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET's sources, Mindich is hiding from NABU in Austria.

The NABU is preparing to serve a notice of suspicion to the co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Studio" Tymur Mindich. This information was provided to journalists by an "influential interlocutor" in the anti-corruption agencies.

