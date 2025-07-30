Gold toilets in Kvartal 95 co‑owner Mindich’s apartment are ’Yanukovych‑style’ – Zhelezniak. PHOTO

Businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich has gold toilets installed in his apartment.

The photo was published by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"Regarding Mindich’s apartment… I spent a long time trying to find people who had photos from there… and honestly, at first I didn’t believe it was true. But several ‘guests’ immediately confirmed its authenticity. So… HOW?!!! How can people with money actually install a gold toilet for themselves?!!! I thought they had all already left the country with Pshonka," the MP commented on the photo.

In addition, Zhelezniak spoke about the role of "this apartment in the structure of power".

This apartment has belonged and still belongs to Mindich. During President Zelenskyy’s term, birthday celebrations were held there, but before that, especially during the election campaign, the apartment was sometimes used for private, high-level political discussions, the MP said.

According to the deputy, Mindich’s apartment was where the final list of "Servants of the People" candidates was approved before the parliamentary elections.

"So, this apartment is quite legendary. It became better known thanks to various events held there. For example, (Mindich - ed.) sometimes hosted Shabbat gatherings, but the apartment came into the spotlight for journalists and investigators due to the president’s birthday celebration, where, as I understand, a surprise was arranged for him. This story was once covered by Mykhailo Tkach (a journalist from Ukrainska Pravda - ed.), about how the celebration took place during quarantine," Zhelezniak said.

According to the MP, in addition to Mindich's apartment, there was an apartment of Ihor Kolomoiskyi, an apartment of Ihor Palytsia, and Hennadii Boholiubov.

"The building is small, two entrances. The president and his family lived in one; the apartments of these people from the ‘Privat’ group were in the other. The building is connected by a parking lot, so everyone had easy and convenient access to visit one another," the parliamentarian explained.

According to the deputy, almost all election campaign talks during Zelenskyy’s presidential and parliamentary runs took place in Mindich’s apartment.

"Because it was quite secure. Mindich ensured there was no wiretapping… Accordingly, everyone involved in the election campaigns, especially those close to the ‘Servant of the People’ inner circle, held their most important negotiations there. The well-known ‘reformer’ Andrii Bohdan was there, Serhii Shefir was often there, then-presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyy and others—including Mindich himself. It was a kind of secret headquarters. They say the story about the stadium and debates (between Zelenskyy and Petro Poroshenko ed.) was invented in this apartment," Zhelezniak added.

MP believes NABU detectives conducted surveillance of "Kvartal-95" co-owner Mindich’s apartment from Boholiubov’s apartment.

"I believe this apartment was used precisely because it is right above," the parliamentarian said.

Previously, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that Tymur Mindich, a businessman close to the President’s Office and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" studio, left Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET's sources, Mindich is hiding from NABU in Austria.

The NABU is preparing to serve a notice of suspicion to the co-owner of Kvartal 95 Studio Tymur Mindich. This information was provided to journalists by an "influential source" in the anti-corruption agencies.

Recall that on July 21, 2025, NABU staff carried out investigative actions without court rulings, conducted by SSU and the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Later, the SSU announced it had exposed Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective departments, for conducting business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khristenko. He is suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

