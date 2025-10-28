100% of "Fire Point" is owned by Yehor Skalyha, who previously organised film shootings.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin, Censor.NET reports.

"The majority owner of 'Fire Point', Denys Shtilerman, said he refused to sell his share to Mindich. But here's the thing - Shtilerman is not (and was not) the owner of 'Fire Point' (neither majority nor any other)," he said.

Who owns the company?

According to the state register of legal entities, 100% of "Fire Point" is owned by Yehor Skalyha.

"Skalyha used to be involved in ... organising the filming (preparing the location, sandwiches, etc.). This is another important "detail" about the "serious and systematic company" to which Zelenskyy gave 10% of the country's defence budget. And to which president's friend Mindich has no connection whatsoever.

At least, that's what Denys Stilerman claims, who is either lying about being the owner of 'Fire Point' or has registered the company under a front man (Skalyha).

The front man, in fact, is needed to hide the real owners. As you have already understood, Mindich isn't definitely one of them," Shabunin added.

Fire Point

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Fire Point, which is engaged in the production of long-range drones and "Flamingo" missiles, used to be a casting agency that provided services, in particular, for films starring Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he was still an actor. The company is now one of the largest contractors for the Ukrainian army, with contracts worth $1 billion.