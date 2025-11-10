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Mindich, oligarch close to Zelenskyy, left Ukraine few hours before NABU searches, - media

Mindich left Ukraine before the NABU search

Tymur Mindich, co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio, left Ukraine a few hours before the NABU search.

This was reported to UP by sources in political circles, according to Censor.NET.

"Mindich fled the country at night, a few hours before the searches," the source said.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What preceded this?

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that Tymur Mindich, a businessman close to the President's Office and co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio, had left Ukraine.

According to sources at Censor.NET, Mindich is hiding from NABU in Austria.

NABU is preparing charges against Tymur Mindich, co-owner of "Studio "Kvartal 95". This information was disclosed to journalists by an "influential interlocutor" in the anti-corruption bodies.

According to media reports, Mindich may become a figure in the FBI's investigation into money laundering at the Odesa Port Plant.

On the morning of 10 November, it became known that NABU was conducting a search of Mindich's home in Kyiv.

Read more: Co-owner of "95 Kvartal" Mindich may become defendant in FBI investigation into money laundering at Odesa Port Plant, - media

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National Anti-Corruption Bureau (999) search (354) Timur Mindich (196)
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