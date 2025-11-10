Mindich, oligarch close to Zelenskyy, left Ukraine few hours before NABU searches, - media
Tymur Mindich, co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio, left Ukraine a few hours before the NABU search.
This was reported to UP by sources in political circles, according to Censor.NET.
"Mindich fled the country at night, a few hours before the searches," the source said.
What preceded this?
Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that Tymur Mindich, a businessman close to the President's Office and co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio, had left Ukraine.
According to sources at Censor.NET, Mindich is hiding from NABU in Austria.
NABU is preparing charges against Tymur Mindich, co-owner of "Studio "Kvartal 95". This information was disclosed to journalists by an "influential interlocutor" in the anti-corruption bodies.
According to media reports, Mindich may become a figure in the FBI's investigation into money laundering at the Odesa Port Plant.
On the morning of 10 November, it became known that NABU was conducting a search of Mindich's home in Kyiv.
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