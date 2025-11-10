Exposing corruption in energy sector: NABU reveals details of the scheme. VIDEO

Anti-corruption authorities have exposed the activities of a criminal organisation that had established a corrupt scheme to influence the activities of strategic enterprises in the public sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom".

This was reported by the NABU press service in its video, according to Censor.NET.

Who was involved?

former advisor to the Minister of Energy;

Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security at JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom";

businessman – head of a criminal organisation;

four individuals – back office employees involved in money laundering.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak stated that the former advisor to the Minister of Energy in question was Ihor Myroniuk, the executive director of physical protection and security at JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom" was Dmytro Basov, and the businessman was Tymur Mindich.

"The main activity of the criminal organisation was the systematic receipt of illegal benefits from Energoatom's contractors in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value. In particular, Energoatom's contractors were forced to pay kickbacks to avoid having their payments for services/products blocked or losing their supplier status. This practice was called "slagbaum," the Bureau said.

Read more: Official of Energoatom branch demanded monthly "interest" from contractor: bribe-taker was detained

The head of the organisation involved the former deputy head of the State Property Fund, who later became an advisor to the Minister of Energy, as well as a former law enforcement officer who held the position of executive director of physical protection and security of the company.

"Using their official connections in the ministry and the state-owned company, they ensured control over personnel decisions, procurement processes and the movement of financial flows," they added.

The NABU emphasised that, in fact, the management of a strategic enterprise with an annual income of over UAH 200 billion was carried out not by official officials, but by third parties who had no formal authority but took on the role of "overseers".

Read more: Tsukerman brothers, who were leading "financial part" at Mindich, urgently left Ukraine, - Zhelezniak

What preceded this?

Watch more: FBI takes interest in Mindich: Why did Ze-Bankova actually take sledgehammer to NABU and SAPO? || UNCENSORED. VIDEO