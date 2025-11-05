Official of Energoatom branch demanded monthly "interest" from contractor: bribe-taker was detained

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) exposed the deputy director general of the Atomenergomash branch of the Energoatom joint-stock company for soliciting and receiving unlawful benefits from a representative of a contracting company.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

What did the investigation establish?

According to the investigation, the official requested monthly "interest" from a representative of a private company for ensuring timely payment for work performed under contract agreements and for not obstructing the fulfillment of contractual obligations.

The amount of the "reward" ranged from 10% to 15% of the cost of the work," the NABU clarified.

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How much money did the bribe-taker receive?

Between June and November 2025, the civil servant received unlawful benefits totaling approximately UAH 1.67 million (equivalent to US$40,200). The total amount of unlawful benefits she demanded was over UAH 6.6 million.

The official was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Qualification: Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obtaining unlawful benefits by an official in an especially large amount).

What preceded it?

As reported, on Tuesday, November 4, searches were conducted at one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.