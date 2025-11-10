Tsukerman brothers, who were leading "financial part" at Mindich, urgently left Ukraine, - Zhelezniak
Brothers Mykhailo and Oleksandr Tsukerman, as well as co-owner of "Kvartal-95" Mindich, urgently left Ukraine.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
"Let me remind you that they were leading the 'financial part' at Tymur Mindich. And they are defendants in the FBI case) Mykhailo Tsukerman is a long-time childhood friend of Mindich’s relative, Leonid Mindich. Who also tried to flee in the summer, but the NABU managed to intercept him )))
By the way, he was fleeing to the United States)," the parliamentarian noted.
Earlier, media reported that Mindich could become a defendant of an FBI investigation into money laundering at the Odesa Port Plant.
According to sources, the American law enforcement agencies are investigating an offshore company from the British Virgin Islands, a company registered in the United Kingdom, and a man nicknamed "Sugarman" (businessman Mykhailo Tsukerman has a similar surname).
In his investigations, MP Zhelezniak mentioned that Tsukerman and his associated companies "appeared at the Odesa Port Plant before the full-scale invasion."
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password