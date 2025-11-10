Tsukerman brothers, who were leading "financial part" at Mindich, urgently left Ukraine, - Zhelezniak

Brothers Mykhailo and Oleksandr Tsukerman, as well as co-owner of "Kvartal-95" Mindich, urgently left Ukraine.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

"Let me remind you that they were leading the 'financial part' at Tymur Mindich. And they are defendants in the FBI case) Mykhailo Tsukerman is a long-time childhood friend of Mindich’s relative, Leonid Mindich. Who also tried to flee in the summer, but the NABU managed to intercept him )))

By the way, he was fleeing to the United States)," the parliamentarian noted.

Read more: NABU conducts searches at Halushchenko, Myroniuk, and "Energoatom", - Zhelezniak (updated)

Earlier, media reported that Mindich could become a defendant of an FBI investigation into money laundering at the Odesa Port Plant.

According to sources, the American law enforcement agencies are investigating an offshore company from the British Virgin Islands, a company registered in the United Kingdom, and a man nicknamed "Sugarman" (businessman Mykhailo Tsukerman has a similar surname).

In his investigations, MP Zhelezniak mentioned that Tsukerman and his associated companies "appeared at the Odesa Port Plant before the full-scale invasion."

Read more: NABU conducts operation to expose corruption in energy sector: 1,000 hours of audio recordings. PHOTOS

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