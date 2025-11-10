Verkhovna Rada initiated dismissal of Minister of Justice Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Hrynchuk

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak submitted a statement to the Rada on the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice, as well as on the dismissal of Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"For systemic corruption, failure to prepare for the defense of the energy sector, and ties to the traitor Derkach," the parliamentarian noted.

Zheleznyak called Hrynchuk "a representative of Mindich's interests in the government."

"Prior to this, I represented his interests as Minister of Ecology," the MP noted.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who had left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.

As reported, on Tuesday, November 4, searches were conducted at one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.

The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.

NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.

Later, the NABU released recordings of conversations and provided details of the operation.

Read more: Corruption in energy sector: Dollars seized by NABU may have been illegally transferred from US to Ukraine, - Yarova



