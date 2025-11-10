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Verkhovna Rada initiated dismissal of Minister of Justice Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Hrynchuk

The Rada proposes to dismiss Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from ministerial posts

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak submitted a statement to the Rada on the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice, as well as on the dismissal of Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"For systemic corruption, failure to prepare for the defense of the energy sector, and ties to the traitor Derkach," the parliamentarian noted.

Zheleznyak called Hrynchuk "a representative of Mindich's interests in the government."

"Prior to this, I represented his interests as Minister of Ecology," the MP noted.

What preceded it?

Read more: Corruption in energy sector: Dollars seized by NABU may have been illegally transferred from US to Ukraine, - Yarova

Раді пропонують звільнити Галущенка та Гринчук з міністерських посад
Раді пропонують звільнити Галущенка та Гринчук з міністерських посад

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National Anti-Corruption Bureau (999) VR (2065) firing (446) Halushchenko Herman (147) Zhelezniak Yaroslav (198) Hrynchuk Svitlana (21)
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