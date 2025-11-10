Corruption in energy sector: Dollars seized by NABU may have been illegally transferred from US to Ukraine, - Yarova

The funds seized by NABU detectives during searches in the energy corruption case may have been illegally transferred from the United States to Ukraine.

This was reported on Facebook by Dana Yarova, according to Censor.NET.

She pointed out that the bundles of dollars, photos of which were published by NABU, bear the marks ATLANTA and KAN CITY, which are US Federal Reserve banks.

"Such packages do not appear in the possession of private individuals by accident. This is official bank cash, which could only have ended up here by crossing state borders. And here the question is no longer just for the NABU, which is conducting searches of officials. This is a question for the FBI, because the crime was committed on the territory of two states at the same time," she said.

Read more: Tsukerman brothers, who were leading "financial part" at Mindich, urgently left Ukraine, - Zhelezniak

A crime was committed in the United States if the cash was illegally exported without declaration, and in Ukraine if it was illegally imported or used in money laundering or corruption schemes.

"In the United States, declaring more than $10,000 is mandatory. In Ukraine, too. Failure to declare in both countries is a federal crime in the United States and a criminal offence in Ukraine," Yarova emphasised.

According to her, it is time for coordination between NABU, SSU, SAPO and the FBI.

Read more: Mindich, oligarch close to Zelenskyy, left Ukraine few hours before NABU searches, - media

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