Corruption in energy sector: Minister Hrynchuk appears in NABU recordings, - Zhelezniak
The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of an investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
This was stated by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, commenting on the recordings of conversations between figures involved in the investigation into corruption in the energy sector, which were made public by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), reports Censor.NET.
"And here we learn that the person in charge of energy and Derkach's assistant was paying the salary of the then Minister of Ecology (and now Minister of Energy) Svitlana Hrynchuk. ...
Yuliia Svyrydenko, what's going on with you? Will there be an initiative to remove this disgrace from your Cabinet?" the parliamentarian noted.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who had left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, November 4, searches were conducted at one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the NABU released recordings of conversations and provided details of the operation.
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