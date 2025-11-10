Hrynchuk on the NABU investigation: Zero tolerance for corruption (updated)

All persons whose guilt in embezzlement of funds in the energy sector is proven must be held accountable.

This was announced by Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk at a press conference, according to Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform.

"For me, as Minister of Energy, it is important that the investigation is conducted transparently and openly. And all individuals, if identified and proven guilty, must be held accountable. Zero tolerance for corruption," said Hrynchuk.

The minister says she was unaware of the corruption scheme

She stated that Igor Myroniuk, who appeared in the materials published by NABU, was not her advisor.

"As far as I know, the previous minister (Herman Halushchenko - ed.) does not have such an advisor either," said Hrynchuk.

She also stated that she was unaware of the exposed corruption scheme in the energy sector.

Regarding the construction of protective structures at Energoatom facilities, Hrynchuk noted that such work is coordinated by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

Update

In a comment to Censor.NET, the press service of the Ministry for Restoration said it does not coordinate the protection of NAEC Energoatom facilities.

"It is important to note that since late October 2025, within the government-established Coordination Headquarters for Energy Protection, the Agency for Restoration, together with the Ministry for Restoration, has been coordinating physical protection for designated facilities of NPC Ukrenergo and Ukrzaliznytsia. In cooperation with engineers, the military, and regional military administrations (RMAs), physical-protection solutions are being developed that can be used by all facility operators. Prior to October 2025, the Agency for Restoration oversaw the construction of physical protection at 22 Ukrenergo substations," the ministry’s press service said.

Read more: President’s Office on NABU probe into energy sector corruption: "There must be inevitability of punishment"

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