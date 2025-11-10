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President’s Office on NABU probe into energy sector corruption: "There must be inevitability of punishment"
The Office of the President has commented on the NABU and SAPO investigation into a corruption scheme in the energy sector, through which $100 million was allegedly laundered.
As reported by Censor.NET, presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said this in a comment to Suspilne.
"There must be charges"
"Obviously, there must be accountability, and if such accusations exist — there must also be charges and other necessary procedural actions. We support this," he said.
The Office of the President added that, so far, only a few videos from NABU have been released without legal details. However, once they appear, the President’s Office will also support "further procedural actions."
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
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