President’s Office on NABU probe into energy sector corruption: "There must be inevitability of punishment"

The Office of the President has commented on the NABU and SAPO investigation into a corruption scheme in the energy sector, through which $100 million was allegedly laundered.

As reported by Censor.NET, presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said this in a comment to Suspilne.

"There must be charges"

"Obviously, there must be accountability, and if such accusations exist — there must also be charges and other necessary procedural actions. We support this," he said.

The Office of the President added that, so far, only a few videos from NABU have been released without legal details. However, once they appear, the President’s Office will also support "further procedural actions."

Read more: Anonymous Telegram channels attack NABU, calling Bureau’s detectives "Russian agents"

Background

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