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President’s Office on NABU probe into energy sector corruption: "There must be inevitability of punishment"

Energy sector corruption: President’s Office comments on NABU investigation

The Office of the President has commented on the NABU and SAPO investigation into a corruption scheme in the energy sector, through which $100 million was allegedly laundered.

As reported by Censor.NET, presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said this in a comment to Suspilne.

"There must be charges"

"Obviously, there must be accountability, and if such accusations exist — there must also be charges and other necessary procedural actions. We support this," he said.

The Office of the President added that, so far, only a few videos from NABU have been released without legal details. However, once they appear, the President’s Office will also support "further procedural actions."

Read more: Anonymous Telegram channels attack NABU, calling Bureau’s detectives "Russian agents"

Background

  • Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
  • As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
  • The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
  • The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
  • Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
  • Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s inner circle has been stealing from protection of energy facilities, - Shabunin

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National Anti-Corruption Bureau (999) corruption (912) Energoatom (161) Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (486) Presidential office (322) Dmytro Lytvyn (19)
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