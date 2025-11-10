Anonymous Telegram channels attack NABU, calling Bureau’s detectives "Russian agents"

Anonymous Telegram channels attack anti-corruption authorities after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) exposes corruption in the energy sector.

This was announced on Facebook by EU MP Viktoriia Siumar, according to Censor.NET.

"And on Telegram - a different reality. Here, "everyone at NABU is a Russian agent." What's more, all these "anti-crisis communicators" write their accusations of Russian influence in a Russian messenger app, in a style reminiscent of Russian propaganda, where white is always called black and there is no room for facts, only interpretation," the parliamentarian noted.

See more: "Security Service of President of Russian Federation": during searches of one of organisers of scheme, NABU detectives found "artifact". PHOTO

"And yes, I understand very well that this scandal will have extremely negative consequences for a country that needs at least €2 billion just for gas. And we cannot do without electricity imports either.

Instead of looking for moles in the NABU, sometimes it is worth looking in the mirror. And realizing what a disaster we are all in...," she added.

What preceded it?