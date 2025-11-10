Anonymous Telegram channels attack NABU, calling Bureau’s detectives "Russian agents"
Anonymous Telegram channels attack anti-corruption authorities after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) exposes corruption in the energy sector.
This was announced on Facebook by EU MP Viktoriia Siumar, according to Censor.NET.
"And on Telegram - a different reality. Here, "everyone at NABU is a Russian agent." What's more, all these "anti-crisis communicators" write their accusations of Russian influence in a Russian messenger app, in a style reminiscent of Russian propaganda, where white is always called black and there is no room for facts, only interpretation," the parliamentarian noted.
"And yes, I understand very well that this scandal will have extremely negative consequences for a country that needs at least €2 billion just for gas. And we cannot do without electricity imports either.
Instead of looking for moles in the NABU, sometimes it is worth looking in the mirror. And realizing what a disaster we are all in...," she added.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who had left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, November 4, searches were conducted at one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the NABU released recordings of conversations and provided details of the operation.
- The Rada initiated the dismissal of Minister of Justice Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Hrynchuk.
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