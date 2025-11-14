ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13323 visitors online
News Situation at front
7 171 9

Enemy has occupied Stepova Novoselivka in Kharkiv region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have occupied the village of Stepova Novoselivka in the Kupianskyi district of Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Steppova Novoselivka

The enemy has also advanced near Solodke and Novouspenivske in the Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region.

Situation in Zaporizhzhia

Read more: Enemy occupied Nove and Novouspenivske and advanced in Pokrovsk and Polohiv districts, - DeepState. MAP

Situation in Zaporizhzhia

Author: 

Zaporizhzhia region (2094) Kharkiv region (1682) Polohivskyy district (310) Kupiansk district (518) Novouspenivske (5) Solodke (9) Stepova Novoselivka (7) war in Ukraine (4916) DeepState (507)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 