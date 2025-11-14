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Enemy has occupied Stepova Novoselivka in Kharkiv region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have occupied the village of Stepova Novoselivka in the Kupianskyi district of Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.
The enemy has also advanced near Solodke and Novouspenivske in the Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region.
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