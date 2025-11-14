Enemy has occupied Stepova Novoselivka in Kharkiv region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have occupied the village of Stepova Novoselivka in the Kupianskyi district of Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy has also advanced near Solodke and Novouspenivske in the Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Enemy occupied Nove and Novouspenivske and advanced in Pokrovsk and Polohiv districts, - DeepState. MAP