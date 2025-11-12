Enemy occupied Nove and Novouspenivske and advanced in Pokrovsk and Polohy districts, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have occupied two settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region and are advancing in the Polohiv district of the region, as well as in Pokrovsk and the Pokrovskyi district.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Nove and Novouspenivske (villages in the Polohiv district of the Zaporizhzhia region) and has also advanced in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), near Chynushyne (a village in the Pokrovsk district), Solodke, Rivnopillia, and Yablukove (villages in the Polohiv district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.



Nove and Novouspenivske



Pokrovsk



Chynushyne



Solodke, Rivnopillia and Yablukove

Read more: Gray zone has expanded in Zaporizhzhia region. Enemy is putting pressure on Nove and Novouspenivske and is beginning to take over Rivnopillia, - DeepState

Escalation in the south

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had occupied Katerynivka and Novomykolaivka and advanced in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

It was also noted that the enemy had occupied Uspenivka in Zaporizhzhia region and advanced in three regions.

According to Syrskyi, the situation in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions has significantly deteriorated.

The day before, it became known that the Defence Forces had withdrawn from their positions near Novouspenivka, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka and Novomykolaivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Zelenskyy listened to Syrskyi’s report: Russia is increasing number and scale of assaults in Pokrovsk direction and in Zaporizhzhia