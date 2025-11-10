Gray zone has expanded in Zaporizhzhia region. Enemy is putting pressure on Nove and Novouspenivske and is beginning to take over Rivnopillia, - DeepState

A significant increase in the gray zone has been recorded along the Solodke-Novomykolaivka-Rivnopillia-Nove-Novouspenivske section in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Increase in the gray area

"The latest update shows a significant increase in the gray zone in the Zaporizhzhia region along the Solodke-Novomykolaivka-Rivnopillia-Nove-Novouspenivske section," the report says.

Analysts note that the invaders have increased their presence in the area of the aforementioned settlements, where they are constantly being detected throughout the gray zone.

"In particular, the enemy managed to completely occupy the settlement of Uspenivka, and information about the occupation of the settlements of Solodke and Pryvilne is being verified. Currently, the enemy is actively pressing on Nove and Novouspenivske and is already beginning to absorb Rivnopillia," DeepState writes.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and Pryvilne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, - DeepState. MAPS

Huliaipole is under threat

"Unfortunately, the enemy's numerical superiority is making itself felt, and a significant part of the territory is under threat, which could endanger Huliaipole, as the occupation of Rivnopillia opens up operational space from the north to the city itself and complicates the holding of positions in Zelenyi Hai and Vysokyi (Chervonyi)," the post says.

DeepState notes that all this time, Huliaipole has been an impregnable city for the enemy, who has made many efforts to try to enter the city, in particular from the direction of Marfopil.

However, a new route is now opening up, which could complicate the defense of this important settlement in the area.

What preceded it?