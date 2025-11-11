Defense Forces withdraw from positions near Novouspenivske, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka and Novomykolaivka in Zaporizhzhia region – Voloshyn

Ukrainian troops were forced to withdraw from positions near five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defence Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Intense fighting continues

"In Zaporizhzhia, particularly in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions, intense fighting has been going on for several days in a row. The enemy is using all types of available weapons to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their positions," Voloshin said.

Read more: Enemy has not occupied Uspenivka. Defense Forces prevent enemy from gaining foothold in settlements in Huliaipole direction – Voloshyn

According to him, up to a hundred engagements have been recorded here over the past few days.

Over 400 artillery attacks daily

Amid intensified enemy assault actions — more than 400 artillery attacks a day with around 2,000 rounds fired — and to preserve personnel, the Defense Forces had to withdraw from positions near the settlements of Novouspenivske, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka, and Novomykolaivka.

"The enemy is trying to move in consolidation groups into these settlements, but Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to prevent them from holding ground," the South Defense Forces spokesman added.

He also noted that fierce fighting is ongoing for Rivnopillia, Solodke, and Yablukove. From the eastern axis, the enemy is seeking to envelop Huliaipole and cut the logistical routes leading from Pokrovske.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Serednie, Maiske, Kotlyne, and Krasnohirske, - DeepState. MAP

Defense Forces are fighting for every inch

"The battles continue. Our assault units are fighting fiercely for every inch of our land," Voloshyn underscored.

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Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had occupied Katerynivka and Novomykolaivka and gained ground in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.