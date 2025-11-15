Defence forces are eliminating enemy in Pokrovsk direction. Over 190 Russian soldiers, 4 tanks and 8 armoured vehicles were eliminated in 24 hours - General Staff. VIDEO
The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defence forces continue to inflict serious losses on the aggressor.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
Elimination of the occupiers
As noted, over the past day alone, 192 occupiers, 4 tanks, and 8 armoured vehicles were destroyed here.
Since the beginning of the week, in just five days - from 10 to 15 November - the enemy's irretrievable losses in manpower amounted to 524 people, with another 260 wounded. Our soldiers destroyed 55 units of ground military equipment and destroyed about three hundred different UAVs.
"The defence forces are carrying out comprehensive measures to effectively destroy the enemy and deplete its reserves.
We are grateful to every defender for destroying Russian invaders. Every occupier eliminated is another step towards a just peace," the General Staff added.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, it was reported that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about the combat situation in the Pokrovsk direction and in the Zaporizhzhia region as of 13 November.
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