Myrnohrad under control of Armed Forces of Ukraine: fighters of 38th Marine Brigade destroyed Russian flag with drone. VIDEO

On 13 November, Russian occupiers hung their tricolour flag on the territory of the "Myrnohradvuhillia" mine. Ukrainian soldiers from the 38th Marine Brigade destroyed the enemy flag and prevented Russian forces from gaining a foothold in the city.

This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops, according to Censor.NET.

Soldiers shot down the Russian flag

On 13 November, Russian forces used the tactic of raising a flag on a high structure and hung their tricolour on the premises of the Myrnohradvuhillia mine, located on the southeastern outskirts of Myrnohrad.

The enemy attempted to pressure Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk agglomeration and create the illusion of having established a presence in the city, despite being unable to hold positions there.

Watch more: Russian forces are infiltrating Pokrovsk with equipment and setting up mortars - media. VIDEO

The flag remained there for less than a day.

Soldiers of the 38th Marine Brigade destroyed the enemy flag with an FPV drone. The two Russian infantrymen who raised the tricolour were located and killed.

The situation in the city

Overall, the situation in Myrnohrad is difficult.

Russian troops occasionally manage to infiltrate the city in small groups of one or two.

However, through coordinated search-and-strike actions, Ukrainian forces eliminate the infiltrators. The defence of Myrnohrad continues, the Airborne Assault Troops added.

Read more: Russian occupiers’ assault on Pokrovsk using light vehicles had partial success – 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops