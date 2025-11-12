Russian occupiers’ assault on Pokrovsk using light vehicles had partial success – 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops

The enemy’s mass assault on Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region using light vehicles, which took place recently along the Selydove–Pokrovsk highway, had "partial success." Some of the Russian vehicles were destroyed on the approaches to the city, and others inside Pokrovsk.

This was reported by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET notes.

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Pokrovsk

The military added that the Defense Forces are also working to take out firing positions the enemy managed to set up in several districts of Pokrovsk in recent days.

The Defense Forces are also working to destroy firing positions the enemy managed to set up in several districts of Pokrovsk in recent days, the military noted.

Read more: Enemy wants to gain foothold in Pokrovsk’s high-rise buildings. Most intense fighting is in industrial zone, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops

Situation in Myrnohrad

According to the unit, Russian forces failed to break into the city. Ukrainian troops are managing to maintain logistics.

"We are noting enemy plans to attack Myrnohrad from the direction of Hrodivka using armored vehicles. Organic units of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces are engaged in operations that improve the defenders’ tactical posture in the Pokrovsk agglomeration and enable them to carry out assigned missions," the statement said.

Myrnohrad area

Several brigades of the corps are carrying out different tasks to hold back Russian forces near Myrnohrad.

One unit is clearing small enemy groups of two to four troops attempting to enter the city via the south-eastern outskirts; Russian movements are being adjusted by their command using reconnaissance drones.

Another brigade is defending the village of Krasnyi Lyman north of Myrnohrad, where Russian forces aim to establish a foothold for an advance from the north.

Read more: Fire in Myrnohrad is result of preconditions that could have been changed – serviceman on Russian troop buildup

Notably, according to Ukrainska Pravda, citing military personnel in the Pokrovsk sector, since at least November 6, the Russian army has been pulling forces into Pokrovsk, effectively encircled by drones, using motorcycles and pickup trucks and deploying mortars there.

Ukrainska Pravda reports that attempts by Ukrainian special units to clear the city came too late and did not change the balance of forces in Pokrovsk.

Read more: Enemy does not control Pokrovsk and has not surrounded Ukrainian units, - Syrskyi