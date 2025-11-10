Enemy wants to gain foothold in Pokrovsk’s high-rise buildings. Most intense fighting is in industrial zone, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops

The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is holding a defensive line within the Pokrovsk- Myrnohrad agglomeration.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops.

Destruction of occupiers

As noted, over the past week, Ukrainian troops eliminated 236 Russians and wounded another 136. Soldiers also destroyed one tank, three armoured combat vehicles, and 23 motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Read more: Russia is storming positions in Pokrovsk direction with small groups and drone "mothers", - 117th SHMB

The situation in Pokrovsk

The enemy continues to increase the number of assaults on Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsk agglomeration.. Last week, the Russians attacked our units 132 times. This is almost 20% more than the previous week.

"The Ukrainian military is blocking Russian attempts to gain a foothold in the high-rise buildings of Pokrovsk, which the enemy wants to use as dominant heights. This counteraction allows other units of the Defence Forces to carry out tasks to clear the enemy from the city," the report says.

It is also noted that the elimination of Russians in the northern part of Pokrovsk continues. The most intense fighting is currently taking place in the industrial zone. The enemy's routes into this area are under the control of our military. Therefore, the enemy has limited opportunities to replenish its losses.

Enemy advance towards Hryshyne

At the same time, the enemy is trying to concentrate its efforts in other areas of the city and on the western outskirts in order to advance further towards Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk. The Ukrainian military is holding back the enemy, in particular thanks to a multi-lane defence system. Logistics in Hryshyne allow certain tasks to be carried out.

Read more: There is no operational encirclement of Myrnohrad by Russian troops, - General Staff of AFU

The situation in Myrnohrad

According to the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops, the defensive operation in Myrnohrad is ongoing. Logistics are being provided, and food and ammunition supplies are being replenished on time.

The enemy is attempting to attack Myrnohrad from the south-east. The defence forces are managing to eliminate the enemy on the approaches to the city, preventing them from infiltrating the city.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is seeking to capture Pokrovsk as soon as possible in order to promote the narrative that it will allegedly be able to capture the entire Donbas.

The General Staff emphasised that there is no operational encirclement of Myrnohrad by Russian troops.

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