Enemy’s top objective is to capture Pokrovsk as soon as possible – Zelenskyy

Russia seeks to capture Pokrovsk as quickly as possible to promote the narrative that it can seize the entire Donbas.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing on 7 November, according to Censor.NET.

The situation in Pokrovsk remains difficult

"Pokrovsk. This is the latest update from the military. A few days ago and today, the commander reported to Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The situation, well, you know, it's tough... The enemy’s number one goal is to capture Pokrovsk as soon as possible — that goal remains unchanged. It’s evident from the intensity of assaults, there have been 220 attacks on Pokrovsk over the past three days," he said.

Watch more: Over 25,000 Russians killed in October. All thanks to strikes by our drones, Zelenskyy says

How many Russians

According to Ukrainian military data, around 314 Russian troops are currently inside Pokrovsk, while a large enemy grouping around the city continues to exert pressure on this axis.

Other directions of the front

Zelenskyy noted that Russian forces also attempted to advance in the Kramatorsk direction and toward Kostiantynivka but achieved no success so far.

In Vovchansk, the situation could deteriorate, as the enemy is building up forces in that area.

On the Dobropillia salient, "the operation is underway, our Armed Forces are acting effectively there."

Watch more: We continue to eliminate occupiers in Pokrovsk – Zelenskyy. VIDEO