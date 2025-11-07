Over 25,000 Russians killed in October. All thanks to strikes by our drones, Zelenskyy says

In October, the Russian army suffered its heaviest losses on the front since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine – more than 25,000 Russians were killed.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing on 7 November, according to Censor.NET.

Enemy losses

We have 25,000 confirmed losses — killed in action — for the month of October, caused solely by drones. This figure is precise, as all cases are video-confirmed. As you know, we have a program that awards additional points for confirmed drone footage, so the data is accurate. If we add those without video confirmation, that’s another 2,000–3,000. This is the highest number of Russian losses in a single month since the start of the full-scale war," Zelenskyy said.

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Use of drones

He added that this demonstrates the growing use of drones by Ukrainian defenders and, consequently, higher losses among Russian forces.

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