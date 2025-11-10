Russia is storming positions in Pokrovsk direction with small groups and "mothership" drones - 117th SHMB

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are recording chaotic assaults by the Russian Federation in pairs and trios, on motorcycles and armoured vehicles. The occupiers are actively using FPV, loitering UAVs and "mothership" drones. Up to 20 KABs per day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on 10 November by Yulia Stepaniuk, head of the communications department of the 117th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade, on the air of "Suspilne. Studio".

"We are observing very different situations; they can either gather in groups or disperse. It is simply impossible for them to stay in one place all the time, and there is such a huge concentration there. If there is a concentration, it is immediately hit and this enemy force is destroyed," said the military officer.

First, the Russian military conducts reconnaissance, and then uses various means of destruction, the spokeswoman clarified.

"Yesterday, for example, they tried to use armoured vehicles, and on other days they tried to use infantry groups and break through on motorcycles. That is, their actions are usually impossible to predict, it is always different."

The saturation of UAVs is not decreasing

According to her, the fog has reduced the activity of small drones, but the overall saturation of UAVs has not decreased, including fibre optic drones. The occupiers have begun to actively use so-called mother drones, which deliver several smaller devices to strike equipment and civilians.

"Now they are starting to use so-called "mother" drones the most — a drone that carries two tiny ones, which it drops. It is more profitable for them now because it increases the range, and they can react a little differently. There are also surveillance and reconnaissance drones in aviation, as well as ‘Zala’ drones, which are constantly in use, and, accordingly, loitering 'Lancets' flying behind them. It can also be said that the number of KABs has not decreased."

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Air strikes remain intense - up to 20 KABs per day, particularly on populated areas where people still remain, said the head of the communications department. According to her, the city of Bilozerske is under Russian attack.

"And also, the so-called 'safari', as they call it, on people continues. They are using FPV drones. And, again, as I have said before, they are using this 'mother drone' to drop these tiny drones, which, accordingly, strike not only military equipment or try to storm our positions, but also strike civilians."

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