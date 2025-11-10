There is no operational encirclement of Myrnohrad by Russian troops, - General Staff of AFU

Photo: Українська правда

The defence of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration is currently ongoing. The situation remains complex and dynamic.

This was stated by Major Andrii Kovalov, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The situation in Myrnohrad

According to him, Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions and destroying Russian occupiers on the outskirts of the city.

Logistics to the city are complicated, but, Kovaliov said, they are being carried out.

Read more: Defence forces are conducting search and strike operations in Pokrovsk: enemy has reduced its activity but is trying to set up logistics

Information about the enemy's complete fire control over the logistics routes of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, or the operational encirclement of the city, is not true.

On the eve of the battle, the units defending the city were supplied with the necessary weapons and ammunition. In addition, personnel were rotated and the wounded were evacuated. Logistics and rotation of our units in the city of Pokrovsk are provided in the same way.

Pokrovsk

Active countermeasures continue in the city against attempts by enemy infantry groups to gain a foothold in Pokrovsk. Search and strike operations are ongoing there, destroying Russian positions in the urban area.

Read more: Enemy infiltration into Pokrovsk continues, Myrnohrad is under threat of rapid encirclement, - DeepState

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is seeking to capture Pokrovsk as soon as possible in order to promote the narrative that it will allegedly be able to capture the entire Donbas.