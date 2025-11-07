Defence forces are conducting search and strike operations in Pokrovsk: enemy has reduced its activity but is trying to set up logistics

Defence forces in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of Assault Regiment of the Airborne Assault Troops continue search and strike operations to detect and eliminate Russian soldiers in Pokrovsk.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Airborne Assault Troops.

Security forces, assault and airborne assault units, the SOF, the SSU, the National Guard, the National Police and other formations are actively operating in the city and its surroundings.

The Russians have significantly reduced their activity in the city and cut back on their movements in an attempt to minimise losses and wait for reinforcements. According to the Ukrainian military, the enemy is trying to set up logistics through the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk, in particular, they have attempted several times to transfer personnel using motor vehicles and motorcycles. These attempts were thwarted.

Read more: Pokrovsk has become new symbol of confrontation between Ukraine and Russia, - Bloomberg

Since the beginning of November, 71 Russian occupiers have been eliminated in Pokrovsk, and another 36 have been wounded.

In recent days, the enemy has made several attempts to infiltrate Hryshyne, posing as civilians, but the Ukrainian forces have stopped these attempts.

The situation in the Myrnohrad area remains tense. According to preliminary data, after unsuccessful assaults from the east, the enemy may change the vector of its offensive.

Read more: Almost 170 clashes on frontline in day. Hot spots - Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Siversk, Pokrovsk, - General Staff. MAP