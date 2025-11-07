Almost 170 clashes on frontline in day. Hot spots - Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Siversk, Pokrovsk, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers' advance, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Over the past 24 hours, 169 combat engagements have been recorded on the front line.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched 1 missile and 62 air strikes, used six missiles, and dropped 144 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,916 shellings, including 134 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,525 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Vidradne, Orestopil, Pokrovske, Malynivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Dobropillia, Ternuvate, Zaporizhzhia, Shyroke, Soniachne in the Zaporizhia region; and Olhivka in the Kherson region.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one artillery unit and three areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Combat operations

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders ten times, carried out four air strikes, dropped a total of 10 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 189 shellings, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and towards Dvorichansky.

Yesterday, there were 12 attacks by invaders in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults on the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Hluskovka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to break through our defenses near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Borivska Andriivka, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Novoselivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Korovin Yar and Druzhlyubivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Siversk, Serebrianka, Vyiimka, and Fedorivka.

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Two combat clashes took place in the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Novomarkove and Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 58 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Fedorivka, Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Dorozhne, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, and Filiya.

In the Oleksandrivskyi direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Sichneve, Vorone, Sosnivka, Solodke, Pryvilne, Pavlivka, Verbove, and Pershotravneve.

In the Huliaypole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five Russian attacks in the Novomykolaivka area and in the direction of Nove.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack on the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of Antonivsky Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, there are no signs of enemy offensive groupings forming.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,148,910 people (+1,170 per day), 11,330 tanks, 34,301 artillery systems, 23,543 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC