Enemy infiltration into Pokrovsk continues, Myrnohrad is under threat of rapid encirclement, - DeepState

Currently, Pokrovsk is not surrounded, but the enemy is infiltrating it and operating directly in the city. At the same time, Myrnohrad is under threat of being surrounded.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

The situation in Pokrovsk

Analysts note that enemy infiltration into Pokrovsk is currently underway, where they are being pinned down in virtually all parts of the city and destroyed.

"The Russians are actively delaying their pilots' crews, who are assisting the infantry, and are also a major obstacle to the advance of the Ukrainian military and the laying of any logistics in general. At the same time, the enemy is trying to delay its mortars in order to bring logistics under heavier fire," the statement said.

The threat of encirclement of Myrnohrad

"Separately, it is worth paying attention to Myrnohrad. If we talk about Pokrovsk, it is not surrounded and cannot be surrounded, because the enemy infiltrates it and carries out its activities directly in the city. And there is only one point of infiltration — the southern part of the settlement," DeepState notes.

At the same time, Myrnohrad is under threat of rapid encirclement with all logistics routes coming under complete fire or physical control. The entire Myrnohrad agglomeration, where the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are located, is also under threat.

According to DeepState, the enemy is currently being tracked and is attempting to gain a foothold on the eastern outskirts of the city, carrying out assault operations along the Novoekonomichne-Mykolaivka-Myroliubivka-Kozatske section.

"As the fighters themselves note, there is practically no logistics in the city, and bad weather sometimes saves the day, or simply getting somewhere is a lottery. It is essentially impossible to travel on foot, because at any moment you can encounter an ambush by a sabotage and reconnaissance group, a drone strike, mines, etc. Close contact during movement has become a routine occurrence. There have been cases where Russian infantry have managed to set up engineering barriers in the form of barbed wire," analysts say.

It is noted that an important logistics point for Myrnohrad is the town of Rivne, where the enemy is spotted in the vicinity of Pokrovsk, accumulating forces and setting up ambushes.

"The most important issues, especially for Myrnohrad, are how to hold positions without proper logistics, how to conduct rotations, and how to withdraw forces in critical situations. Soldiers note that they often hear orders from the command to "restore" settlements that are under enemy control. So far, the group in Mirnograd has managed to hold back the pressure on the city from the east, but soon this will become impossible without normal access to logistics, which should supply the city. And the key to this large city is currently Pokrovsk, which is being swallowed up by the enemy every day," DeepState concludes.

What preceded it

On the eve of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnativ announced that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains extremely tense. According to him, Russian forces continue their attempts to capture Pokrovsk and create conditions for encircling the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that Russia seeks to capture Pokrovsk as quickly as possible in order to promote the narrative that it will allegedly be able to capture the entire Donbas region.