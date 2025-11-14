Syrskyi: In Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions, Ukrainian troops continue inflicting heavy losses on enemy. PHOTO

In the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions, Ukrainian defenders continue inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces in manpower and equipment, restricting their movements.

This was reported on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Meeting with commanders

The Commander-in-Chief held a working meeting with unit commanders engaged in combat in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions, including in the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration area.

Photo: Facebook page of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi

"I heard reports on the operational situation in the sectors of responsibility. The enemy continues attempts to break into residential areas, including apartment blocks, and establish positions there to expand its control. Given this, we worked out a set of measures to counter the enemy’s plans," Syrskyi said.

Photo: Facebook page of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 189 km² of territory in Ocheretyne direction. SRGs are being eliminated in Zaporizhzhia, - Syrsky

What issues are receiving the most attention?

According to Syrskyi, the main focus is ensuring stable logistics for Ukraine’s Defence Forces and countering the enemy’s use of FPV drones, reconnaissance UAVs, artillery and mortars.

The commanders worked through additional courses of action for various possible developments.

"Ukrainian warriors continue inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment while restricting its movement. Our commanders act with full regard for the need to preserve the lives and health of their personnel," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. added.

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the combat situation in the Pokrovsk direction and in the Zaporizhzhia region as of 13 November.

Read more: Enemy does not control Pokrovsk and has not surrounded Ukrainian units, - Syrskyi