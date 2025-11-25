Moldova summoned Russian ambassador over violation of airspace by drones
The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador after the drone incident on the night of November 25 during the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET with a link to NewsMaker, this was reported by the Moldovan Foreign Ministry.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the gross violation of Moldova's airspace by several drones, including the crash of one of them in the village of Nizhni Kugureshti in the Florești district. This incident poses a serious risk to the safety of citizens," the statement said.
It is noted that Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry for clarification.
What preceded it?
- On the night of November 25, six drones were detected in Moldovan airspace. One of them fell on the roof of a house in the village of Nizhni Kugureshti, Florești district.
- Earlier, on the night of November 19, a drone flew into the country's airspace. In connection with this, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador.
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