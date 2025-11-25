Moldova summoned Russian ambassador over violation of airspace by drones

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador after the drone incident on the night of November 25 during the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET with a link to NewsMaker, this was reported by the Moldovan Foreign Ministry.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the gross violation of Moldova's airspace by several drones, including the crash of one of them in the village of Nizhni Kugureshti in the Florești district. This incident poses a serious risk to the safety of citizens," the statement said.

It is noted that Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry for clarification.

Read more: Russian drone crashes onto roof of house in Moldova. PHOTO

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