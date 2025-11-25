Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force

On the evening of Tuesday, November 25, Russian invaders launched attack drones to strike Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

The movement of strike drones

At 18:17, a UAV was reported in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, heading southwest.

At 18:18 - "Shaheds" from Dnipropetrovsk region heading for Kyrovohrad region (Oleksandriia district).

At 18:31 - UAV from Sumy region heading for the Poltava region.

At 18:39 - drones heading towards Kharkiv.

At 18:54 - enemy drones in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region, heading south.

At 19:01 - UAV in the Black Sea, heading towards Odesa/Mykolaiv regions.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure: air defence downs 452 aerial targets – Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Be careful, do not ignore the air raid siren!

Previously, we wrote: