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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force
On the evening of Tuesday, November 25, Russian invaders launched attack drones to strike Ukraine.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
The movement of strike drones
At 18:17, a UAV was reported in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, heading southwest.
At 18:18 - "Shaheds" from Dnipropetrovsk region heading for Kyrovohrad region (Oleksandriia district).
At 18:31 - UAV from Sumy region heading for the Poltava region.
At 18:39 - drones heading towards Kharkiv.
At 18:54 - enemy drones in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region, heading south.
At 19:01 - UAV in the Black Sea, heading towards Odesa/Mykolaiv regions.
Be careful, do not ignore the air raid siren!
Previously, we wrote:
- On Tuesday, November 25, the enemy attacked Dnipro with drones, injuring a woman and a child.
- Following a massive Russian attack on November 25, Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador over the violation of its airspace by drones.
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