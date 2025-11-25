Massive Russian attack on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure: air defence downs 452 aerial targets – Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Starting in the evening, Russian occupation forces carried out a combined strike on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure facilities. The enemy used attack UAVs and air-, sea- and ground-launched missiles.

Censor.NET reports, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In total, the Air Force’s radio-technical units detected and tracked 486 air attack weapons – 22 missiles and 464 UAVs of various types:

464 Shahed and Gerbera attack UAVs (and other types of drones) from the directions of Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation – and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea (about 250 of them were Shahed-type drones);

four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launched from Russia’s Ryazan region);

seven Iskander-K cruise missiles (launched from Russia’s Kursk region);

eight Kalibr cruise missiles (launched from the Black Sea);

three Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from Russia’s Bryansk region).

"The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defence Forces," the Air Force said.

See more: Russia attacks Ukraine with 162 UAVs: air defense neutralizes 125 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Air defence results

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defence forces destroyed or neutralised 452 aerial targets:

438 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of UAVs;

one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

five Iskander-K cruise missiles;

five Kalibr cruise missiles;

three Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Missile impacts and strikes by 26 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (fragments) at 12 locations.

Massive attack on 25 November

Throughout the night of 25 November, the enemy carried out combined attacks, using both missiles and drones. Some of the UAVs headed towards Moldova and Romania, with the exact times of their flyovers recorded.

All night long, Russia used combined attacks, launching 22 missiles of various types and more than 460 drones, most of them Shahed-type UAVs.

Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions came under attack. Sadly, there are dead and wounded.

The enemy delivered the main strike on Kyiv and Kyiv region. Damage was reported to residential buildings, civilian facilities, critical infrastructure and railway facilities.

Thirteen people were reported wounded and six killed.