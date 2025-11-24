Russia attacks Ukraine with 162 UAVs: air defense neutralizes 125 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Overnight on November 24, Russian occupiers launched 162 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

The Air Force reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Attack details

Launches were recorded from Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

More than 80 of them were Shahed-type drones.

See more: Enemy targets Chernihiv with drones: two people injured. PHOTOS

How air defenses performed

As of 9:00 a.m., air defenses had shot down or suppressed 125 enemy UAVs, including Shahed and Gerbera drones and other types, over northern, southern and eastern regions.

Hits by 37 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, and downed drones (debris) fell at one location. Civilian infrastructure sites and private households in the Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions were the hardest hit.

Read more: Russian strike on Ternopil: 34 dead, 6 missing