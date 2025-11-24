Russia attacks Ukraine with 162 UAVs: air defense neutralizes 125 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
Overnight on November 24, Russian occupiers launched 162 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.
The Air Force reported this, Censor.NET says.
Attack details
Launches were recorded from Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.
More than 80 of them were Shahed-type drones.
How air defenses performed
As of 9:00 a.m., air defenses had shot down or suppressed 125 enemy UAVs, including Shahed and Gerbera drones and other types, over northern, southern and eastern regions.
Hits by 37 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, and downed drones (debris) fell at one location. Civilian infrastructure sites and private households in the Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions were the hardest hit.
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