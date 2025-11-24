Enemy targets Chernihiv with drones: two people injured. PHOTOS

On the morning of 24 November, Russian drones attacked Chernihiv. Explosions were heard.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Сity Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"A drone was reported to have fallen in a private sector. The impact caused a house fire," the statement said.

Two people were later reported injured; they suffered burns.

The border area came under enemy attack

Overnight, Russian forces once again attacked the border village of Zhadove in the Semenivka community of Novhorod-Siverskyi district with UAVs, the State Emergency Service reported.

The strikes hit an unused building of the local fire brigade, a residential house and an outbuilding. The attack caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by SES units.

Preliminary reports indicate no casualties or injuries among local residents.











Drone attack on Chernihiv region

Overnight into Sunday, 23 November, Russian Geran drones attacked the Chernihiv region. The Center for Children’s Creativity in Koriukivka came under fire, and several apartment buildings were damaged.

In Chernihiv, another enemy drone struck a garden community, damaging a house.

Read more: Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with drones: Children’s Creativity Centre in Koriukivka was hit, and high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTO