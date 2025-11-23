Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with drones: Children’s Creativity Centre in Koriukivka was hit, and high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTO

On the night of Sunday, 23 November, enemy "Gerans" attacked the Chernihiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on Koriukivka

According to the Regional State Administration, two strikes were recorded in Koriukivka.

"At night. Right on the building of the Centre for Children's and Youth Creativity. A fire broke out. Firefighters worked at the site of the strike. Many high-rise buildings nearby were also damaged," the report said.





See more: Day in Chernihiv region: 61 shellings, FPV drone attacks and damage to civilian facilities. PHOTO

Attack on Chernihiv

In Chernihiv, an enemy drone targeted a cottage community. A house was damaged.

In total, 13 shellings and 23 explosions were recorded in the region over the past day.

See more: Attacks on Chernihiv region: part of Nizhyn and Pryluky districts without power, transport infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS