Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with drones: Children’s Creativity Centre in Koriukivka was hit, and high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTO
On the night of Sunday, 23 November, enemy "Gerans" attacked the Chernihiv region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
Strike on Koriukivka
According to the Regional State Administration, two strikes were recorded in Koriukivka.
"At night. Right on the building of the Centre for Children's and Youth Creativity. A fire broke out. Firefighters worked at the site of the strike. Many high-rise buildings nearby were also damaged," the report said.
Attack on Chernihiv
In Chernihiv, an enemy drone targeted a cottage community. A house was damaged.
In total, 13 shellings and 23 explosions were recorded in the region over the past day.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password