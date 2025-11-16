Attacks on Chernihiv region: part of Nizhyn and Pryluky districts without power, transport infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked an energy facility in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, yesterday, also damaging transport infrastructure in the area.
This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
It is noted that in total, over the past day, the aggressor carried out 26 strikes on the Chernihiv region, with 42 explosions recorded.
Strike on an energy facility in Nizhyn
Yesterday afternoon, enemy "Gerans" attacked an energy facility in Nizhyn. Currently, a number of settlements in the Nizhyn and Pryluky districts are without electricity. Energy workers are already working - restoration work is still ongoing.
Other damage
Transport infrastructure has also been damaged in the Nizhyn district.
A drone struck Semenivka again, damaging an administrative building.
In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Korop, an uninhabited house caught fire after being hit by an enemy UAV. Windows in the cultural centre were also broken.
Consequences of the attacks
Power outage in the Chernihiv region
- Also remind, that earlier it was reported that the enemy attacked an important energy facility in the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region.
- As a result of the shelling, a significant part of the region was left without electricity.
- Energy companies have restored power to some consumers in the Chernihiv region, and restoration work is ongoing.
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