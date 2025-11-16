Attacks on Chernihiv region: part of Nizhyn and Pryluky districts without power, transport infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked an energy facility in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, yesterday, also damaging transport infrastructure in the area.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

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It is noted that in total, over the past day, the aggressor carried out 26 strikes on the Chernihiv region, with 42 explosions recorded.

Strike on an energy facility in Nizhyn

Yesterday afternoon, enemy "Gerans" attacked an energy facility in Nizhyn. Currently, a number of settlements in the Nizhyn and Pryluky districts are without electricity. Energy workers are already working - restoration work is still ongoing.

Other damage

Transport infrastructure has also been damaged in the Nizhyn district.

See more: Enemy struck agricultural enterprise in Koriukivka district again and attacked administrative building in Nizhyn with drones. PHOTOS

A drone struck Semenivka again, damaging an administrative building.

In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Korop, an uninhabited house caught fire after being hit by an enemy UAV. Windows in the cultural centre were also broken.

Consequences of the attacks











Power outage in the Chernihiv region