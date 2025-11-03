Enemy struck agricultural enterprise in Koriukivka district again and attacked administrative building in Nizhyn with drones. PHOTOS
Yesterday, 2 November, the enemy struck again at an agricultural enterprise in the Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region.
This was reported on telegram channel by the head of the Chernihiv RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
According to him, this time the enemy targeted the facility with drones.
"The hangar caught fire. The fire was extinguished," the head of the region clarified.
Drone strike on Nizhyn
According to the Regional Military Administration, administrative buildings in Nizhyn were damaged by a UAV strike.
"Border communities are constantly under enemy fire. Over the past day, 54 strikes and 121 explosions were recorded in the region," Chaus clarified.
Consequences
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists struck Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones, and an agricultural enterprise in the Koriukivka district was attacked with ballistic missiles.
- On 30 October, Russian drones attacked Chernihiv region once again, damaging critical infrastructure.
