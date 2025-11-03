Enemy struck agricultural enterprise in Koriukivka district again and attacked administrative building in Nizhyn with drones. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 2 November, the enemy struck again at an agricultural enterprise in the Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region.

This was reported on telegram channel by the head of the Chernihiv RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, this time the enemy targeted the facility with drones.

"The hangar caught fire. The fire was extinguished," the head of the region clarified.

Read more: Russians attacked the Trostianets community in Sumy region with strike drones, leaving one dead and several wounded, including children (updated)

Drone strike on Nizhyn

According to the Regional Military Administration, administrative buildings in Nizhyn were damaged by a UAV strike.

"Border communities are constantly under enemy fire. Over the past day, 54 strikes and 121 explosions were recorded in the region," Chaus clarified.

Consequences









Read more: Ruscists hit TV tower in central Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach area

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists struck Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones, and an agricultural enterprise in the Koriukivka district was attacked with ballistic missiles.

On 30 October, Russian drones attacked Chernihiv region once again, damaging critical infrastructure.

Read more on our Telegram channel