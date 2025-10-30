ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12066 visitors online
News Drone attack on Chernihiv
2 120 12

Ruscists hit TV tower in central Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach area

Russian strike damages television tower in central Chernihiv
Photo: Суспільне Чернігів / Дар’я Бреднякова

Russian forces struck a television tower in central Chernihiv, causing damage to the structure. The attack took place on October 29.

The Chernihiv City Council reported this, according to Censor.NET.

What is known about the strike

The city council said stabilization work on the damaged structure will begin shortly.

"We urge residents not to approach the television tower and to avoid the surrounding area within a 200-meter radius," the statement added.

Read more: Russian drones attacked Chernihiv region again: critical infrastructure damaged

City shelling

Earlier, the city council reported that the enemy had attacked a critical infrastructure facility in central Chernihiv. However, at the time, authorities did not specify that the target was the television tower.

An administrative building and a residential house were also damaged, with windows and balconies shattered by the blast.

Read more: Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in centre of Chernihiv

Author: 

shoot out (15261) Chernihiv (195) television (74) Chernihivska region (309) Chernihivskyy district (85)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 