Ruscists hit TV tower in central Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach area

Russian forces struck a television tower in central Chernihiv, causing damage to the structure. The attack took place on October 29.

The Chernihiv City Council reported this, according to Censor.NET.

What is known about the strike

The city council said stabilization work on the damaged structure will begin shortly.

"We urge residents not to approach the television tower and to avoid the surrounding area within a 200-meter radius," the statement added.

City shelling

Earlier, the city council reported that the enemy had attacked a critical infrastructure facility in central Chernihiv. However, at the time, authorities did not specify that the target was the television tower.

An administrative building and a residential house were also damaged, with windows and balconies shattered by the blast.

