Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in centre of Chernihiv

On the morning of 29 October 2025, explosions are heard in Chernihiv as the enemy is attacking the city with drones.

This was reported on Telegram channel by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"An explosion has been recorded within the city limits," he said.

Strike on critical infrastructure

"The enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the city centre. Information on the victims is being clarified," the statement said.

According to the CMA, there were no casualties among the people.

What preceded it?

