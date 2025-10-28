Drones attacked Chernihiv and region: there were hits, fires broke out. PHOTOS

In the evening of 27 October and at night of 28 October, Russian troops attacked the territory of Chernihiv region with attack drones.

Koriukiv district

A hit to an object was recorded, which caused a fire. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire.

Novhorod-Siverskyi district

An administrative building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. A woman born in 1958 was rescued while extinguishing the roof fire.

Chernihiv

A technical building of an enterprise in Chernihiv was hit. The fire was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties.

What preceded it?

At night, a Shahed fell in the centre of Chernihiv, and there are problems with mobile communication in the city.

On 27 October, Russian occupiers attacked Chernihiv region, damaging an energy facility in the Koriukiv district.

