"Shaheds" massively attacking Chernihiv: UAV fell near residential building (updated)

Chernihiv is currently under massive attack by Russian strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

According to monitoring Telegram channels, about 15 drones are currently being detected near the city.

Explosions are heard in Chernihiv

Explosions are heard in the city. Air defence forces are operating.

"The explosions currently heard in the city are related to the work of air defence forces. Stay in safe places," said Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration.

See more: Russians strike critical infrastructure in Chernihiv region: fires rage, administrative building burned down. PHOTOS

Updated

"Updated information: A UAV crash has been reported near the city. As of now, no UAV crashes have been reported in the city," Bryzhynskyi added later.

He later clarified that a UAV had been recorded crashing near a residential building in the north of the city.

Information on the damage is being clarified.

No further information is available at this time.

Read more on our Telegram channel