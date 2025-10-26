Russians strike critical infrastructure in Chernihiv region: fires rage, administrative building burned down. PHOTOS

Late in the evening of 25 October, Russian troops struck at enterprises in the Chernihiv region, including critical infrastructure, and an administrative building burned down.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

A blow to Chernihiv

Late in the evening, the enemy attacked Chernihiv with a drone - it landed on the territory of the enterprise. A truck caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi

In Novhorod-Siverskyi, a UAV hit the administrative building of a critical infrastructure company. As a result of the attack, the building was destroyed by fire.



It is noted that in total, the aggressor fired 18 times at Chernihiv region over the past day. 14 settlements are under attack.

