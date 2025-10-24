Power supply fully restored in Chernihiv after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure – Svyrydenko

As of October 24, power supply has been fully restored in Chernihiv despite regular Russian attacks on Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this during her address to the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports.

"As for the Chernihiv region, I can say that the city of Chernihiv is now fully powered," the Prime Minister said.

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy attacked Chernihiv region overnight with drones and ballistic missiles, striking a heating facility and an energy site. Later, the Ministry of Energy clarified that Russian forces had targeted energy infrastructure in two regions. Chernihiv and parts of the region remain without power, and ongoing air alerts are hindering repair work.

It was also noted that Russia is deliberately targeting transmission, distribution, and local generation facilities, complicating power restoration efforts.

