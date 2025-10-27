Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Chernihiv region: homes damaged, two injured. PHOTOS

On Monday, 27 October, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv and Chernihiv district using drones.

As a result of the attack, residential buildings were damaged, and there are victims.

According to the State Emergency Service, four residential buildings in Chernihiv were damaged as a result of a drone strike. Rescuers and medics assisted the injured person and transported them to an ambulance.

In Chernihiv district, a drone strike caused a fire at a farm building. The blaze was promptly extinguished, and according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Russian strike on the Chernihiv region

On October 27, Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Chernihiv. Explosions were heard in the city as air defense systems were active.

UAV crashes were recorded near the city, leaving two people injured.

Later, Russian occupiers attacked Chernihiv region again, damaging an energy facility in Koriukivka district.

