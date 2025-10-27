Ruscists damage critical energy facility in one of Chernihiv region’s districts
Russian occupiers attacked Chernihiv region, damaging an energy facility in Koriukivka district.
Chernihivoblenergo reported the strike, Censor.NET writes.
"An important energy facility in Koriukivka district has been damaged by enemy shelling. Please remain calm, observe information silence, and follow personal safety measures," the statement said.
The company noted that emergency repair works will begin as soon as the security situation allows.
Strike on Chernihiv region
On October 27, Russian troops conducted a massive drone attack on Chernihiv. Explosions were heard in the city as air defense systems were in action.
UAV crashes were recorded near the city, leaving two people injured.
