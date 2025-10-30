Russian drones attacked Chernihiv region again: critical infrastructure damaged

Yesterday, Russian occupiers launched drone strikes on Chernihiv, Koriukivka, and Pryluky districts. Twenty-one settlements and critical infrastructure facilities were attacked.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Viacheslav Chaus.

"Late last night, the Russians struck a critical infrastructure facility in the centre of Chernihiv with drones. The blast wave blew out windows in a neighbouring residential high-rise and administrative buildings," the report said.

Shelling of districts

In the Koriukivka district, an enemy drone targeted a warehouse, a former agricultural facility.

In the Pryluky district, the aggressor attacked transport infrastructure.

Over the past day, 21 settlements in the Chernihiv region were under attack. There were 49 shellings and 92 explosions.

