Russians attacked the Trostianets community in Sumy region with strike drones, leaving one dead and several wounded, including children (updated)

On the night of 3 November, Russian invaders struck the Trostianets community in Sumy Oblast with kamikaze drones. The strike was carried out on residential buildings at night.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

"The Russians cynically targeted people – deliberately, at night, while they were sleeping," the report said.

According to preliminary data:

one person died;

three people were rescued from under the rubble and are receiving medical care.

A search and rescue operation is underway at the site. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

According to regional police, a 52-year-old man was killed and five other people were injured, including children aged 2 and 5.

Strikes on the Trostianets community in autumn 2025

During the autumn of 2025, the Trostianets community (Sumy region) was repeatedly subjected to enemy attacks, primarily by unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket fire.

On 14-15 September, the region suffered a series of strikes, resulting in injuries to local residents (among the victims were a 75-year-old woman and men aged 40 and 51).

On 18 October, the Sumy RMA reported that a 38-year-old man had been injured in the Trostianets community as a result of a UAV strike.

