Russians attacked non-operational enterprise in Trostianets with three "Shahed" drones.. PHOTOS

The Russian army hit an idle enterprise in the city of Trostianets, Sumy region, with three "Shaheds".

This was reported by the mayor of Trostianets, Yurii Bova, Censor.NET informs.

"Another Russian attack on Trostianets. Three shaheds struck Trostianets this night. The Russians targeted a non-operational enterprise in the city," the statement reads.

The shelling damaged two buildings of the enterprise and several nearby buildings, where the blast wave and shrapnel smashed windows.

"Fortunately, there were no injured or dead!" Bova clarified.

He also added that all services had worked quickly. The SES extinguished the fire in time.







"We ask all residents to remain as calm as possible and move to a shelter or a more protected room in case of air raid alarm. The enemy is furious, but we will survive! Ukraine will win! Support the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" Bova addressed the citizens.